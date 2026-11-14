Six adorable kittens in Indiana, PA are hoping to find their forever families. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at the Indiana County Humane Society, and each has their own sweet charm.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Indiana County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 465-7387

About Marylin: Brought in with her 5 siblings, Marylin is described as one of the sweetest kittens you’ll ever meet. She warms up quickly and soon is purring in your arms. She enjoys pets, wet food snacks, and toy time. The shelter notes she sometimes has her little tongue sticking out when you catch her off guard, which makes her extra cute.

👉 Meet Marylin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Indiana County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 465-7387

About Monroe: Also part of the same sibling group, Monroe starts purring even before he’s in your arms. He loves pets, treats, long cozy naps buried in his bed, and playing with toys. Like his sisters, he sometimes has his tongue peeking out when relaxed.

👉 Meet Monroe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Indiana County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 465-7387

About Betty: Betty may take a minute or two to warm up, but once she does, she’s purring in your arms. She enjoys gentle pets, tasty treats, and toy playtime. The shelter notes she also has that adorable tongue-out look when you surprise her.

👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Indiana County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 465-7387

About Pinkie: Pinkie can be a little slow to warm up, but once she trusts you, she’s very sweet and loving. She enjoys pets, purring, toys, and treats. She’s another kitten who may greet you with her tiny tongue sticking out, adding to her charm.

👉 Meet Pinkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months, 3 weeks )

Baby (about ) Gender: Male

Male Primary color: Black

Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Indiana County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 465-7387

About Panther: Panther is a sleek black kitten still very much in the baby stage. If you love classic black cats with big personalities, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Panther and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Indiana County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 465-7387

About Boop: Boop is another of the 6 siblings and is described as one of the sweetest kittens. He warms up quickly and soon is flopping over to show his belly for affection. He loves attention, wet treats, rolling around his cage, and playing with toys. The shelter notes he may also have his tongue sticking out when you catch him off guard.

👉 Meet Boop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Indiana, PA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting the Indiana County Humane Society or calling (724) 465-7387 to ask about these little ones.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.