IndiGO Bus is hiring full-time Fixed Route CDL Operators at $27.25 per hour and is holding open interviews Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM at 1657 Saltsburg Avenue, Indiana, PA. Applicants must have a valid CDL with passenger endorsement and be able to operate all vehicles in the fleet; schedules are mostly Monday–Saturday, with some Sundays as needed. Benefits include free employee health, dental, and vision insurance, generous paid time off, and an employer-paid pension; for a different interview time, call 724-465-2140 ext. 110 or apply on Indeed.

This content is adapted from materials provided by IndiGO Bus