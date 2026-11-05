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Indiana
🚌 Indiana, PA transportation jobs with multiple solid openings
2 days ago
Indiana’s job market is steady right now, especially for people who like working with trucks, tools, and staying on the move. If you’re handy, have (or want) a CDL, or just like being around vehicles, these local roles are worth a look.
Entry-level Lube Tech/Technician
- Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
- Location: Indiana, PA (3100 Oakland Ave, Ste 25)
- Salary: $15.50/hour, weekly pay
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s appealing: No prior automotive experience needed—paid, hands-on training teaches you oil changes, tire rotations, and basic maintenance. Solid benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays off, no late nights) and a clear path to move up to Service Center Manager in about 18–24 months.
ASL/CDL Trash Truck Driver
- Employer: Hugill Sanitation
- Location: Indiana, PA
- Salary: $27.00/hour
- Type: Full-time (4 days/week, 40+ hours)
- Why it’s appealing: Drive an ASL trash truck on a steady local route, with paid training and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO). Great fit if you already have a CDL and want full-time hours in four days while working outdoors.
CDL Rearload Trash Truck Driver
- Employer: Hugill Sanitation
- Location: Indiana, PA 15701
- Salary: $22.00 – $23.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Why it’s appealing: Family-owned local company with regular routes, customer interaction, and overtime potential. Requires Class B or higher CDL with air brakes, offers health insurance, 401(k), vision, and PTO for drivers who want stable, year-round work.
Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee
- Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Department of Transportation
- Location: Indiana, PA
- Salary: $48,802/year (starting, before taxes)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Why it’s appealing: Paid training role where you learn to maintain and repair PennDOT vehicles and heavy equipment, with strong state benefits and job stability. Best for folks with some auto/diesel background and a PA Class A or B CDL (or permit) plus required certifications.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.