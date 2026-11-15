📅 Learn fall nature signs on a guided hike at the Dunes

Join a naturalist at Indiana Dunes State Park on November 15, 2026 at 10:00am Central Time for a Fall Phenology Hike.

Phenology is the study of seasonal events in nature—basically “nature’s calendar”. On this walk, you’ll learn what local plants, animals, and fungi are doing at this time of year.

Meet at the Nature Center at 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton, IN 46304. This is a relaxed, educational hike that’s great for curious adults and families who want to better understand the changing seasons at the Dunes.