undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Indiana Dunes
📅 Shipwreck history talk at Indiana Dunes, Nov. 14
12 days ago
📅 Learn about a Lake Michigan shipwreck at Indiana Dunes
On November 14, 2026 at 10:00am Central Time, Indiana Dunes State Park is hosting a JD Marshall History Program.
Head to the Nature Center auditorium to hear a Naturalist share the story of one of Lake Michigan’s shipwrecks located within Indiana Dunes State Park.
This is a sit-down talk, great for anyone interested in local history, the lake, or shipwrecks. Just show up at the Nature Center a little before 10:00am CT to grab a seat.
More Info: JD Marshall History Program (10am Central Time), I...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.