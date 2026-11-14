📅 Learn about a Lake Michigan shipwreck at Indiana Dunes

On November 14, 2026 at 10:00am Central Time, Indiana Dunes State Park is hosting a JD Marshall History Program.

Head to the Nature Center auditorium to hear a Naturalist share the story of one of Lake Michigan’s shipwrecks located within Indiana Dunes State Park.

This is a sit-down talk, great for anyone interested in local history, the lake, or shipwrecks. Just show up at the Nature Center a little before 10:00am CT to grab a seat.