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Birdseye
📅 Learn tick safety at Patoka Lake Nature Center
5 days ago
📅 Fight the Bite at Patoka Lake Nature Center
Learn how to stay safe from ticks while enjoying the outdoors.
On November 15, 2026, stop by the Patoka Lake Nature Center, 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513 for an eye-opening look at Indiana’s most common tick species.
You’ll find out:
- Where ticks live
- How they find a host
- Simple, practical ways to protect yourself on the trail
- What to do if you discover a tick bite
This is a helpful stop for hikers, campers, hunters, and families who spend time outside around Patoka Lake.
More Info: Fight the Bite, Patoka Lake - State of Indiana
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