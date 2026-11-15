📅 Fight the Bite at Patoka Lake Nature Center

Learn how to stay safe from ticks while enjoying the outdoors.

On November 15, 2026, stop by the Patoka Lake Nature Center, 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513 for an eye-opening look at Indiana’s most common tick species.

You’ll find out:

Where ticks live

How they find a host

Simple, practical ways to protect yourself on the trail

What to do if you discover a tick bite

This is a helpful stop for hikers, campers, hunters, and families who spend time outside around Patoka Lake.