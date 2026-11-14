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Sullivan
Sullivan Street Dept gets grant for alley power rake
11 days ago
City of Sullivan Street Department has received a grant from the Smithville Charitable Foundation to buy an $11,100 power rake to help level and maintain alleyways. The new equipment will allow the city to reuse existing rock in alleys instead of buying and hauling new material, reducing costs and making better use of resources.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sullivan, Indiana
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