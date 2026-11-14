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Elkhart
📅 WinterFest at the Library with games, music and giving
3 days ago
📅 WinterFest fun at Elkhart Public Library
Join WinterFest at the Library on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 12–2 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library.
Drop in to:
- Play bingo
- Make a card for a loved one
- Create cards that will be shared with area senior centers
- Bring a Toys for Tots donation
Enjoy live holiday music by Anna Hagen and Nate Butler from 12:30–1:30 p.m.
It’s a simple way to get into the holiday spirit, do something kind for local seniors, and support Toys for Tots all in one stop.
More Info: WinterFest at the Library - Elkhart Public Library
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