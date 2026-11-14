📅 WinterFest fun at Elkhart Public Library

Join WinterFest at the Library on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 12–2 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library.

Drop in to:

Play bingo

Make a card for a loved one

for a loved one Create cards that will be shared with area senior centers

Bring a Toys for Tots donation

Enjoy live holiday music by Anna Hagen and Nate Butler from 12:30–1:30 p.m.

It’s a simple way to get into the holiday spirit, do something kind for local seniors, and support Toys for Tots all in one stop.