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📅 Mrs. Claus storytime for kids ages 1.5–6
2 days ago
📅 Mrs. Claus Storytime for Little Believers
Mrs. Claus is coming for a special storytime just for young kids!
Children ages 1.5 to 6 can:
- Hear Mrs. Claus’ favorite Christmas stories
- Sing carols with her
- Tell her what they’d like for Christmas
- Drop letters for Santa in the North Pole Express Mailbox
This program is for children with an accompanying adult — drop-offs are not allowed. Please plan to stay and participate with your child.
Registration is required, and if you don’t arrive within 10 minutes of the start time, your spot may be given to someone else.
If this date doesn’t work, there is another Mrs. Claus storytime on a different date.
More Info: Mrs. Claus' Storytime | Avon-Washington Township P...
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