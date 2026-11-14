📅 Mrs. Claus Storytime for Little Believers

Mrs. Claus is coming for a special storytime just for young kids!

Children ages 1.5 to 6 can:

Hear Mrs. Claus’ favorite Christmas stories

Sing carols with her

with her Tell her what they’d like for Christmas

Drop letters for Santa in the North Pole Express Mailbox

This program is for children with an accompanying adult — drop-offs are not allowed. Please plan to stay and participate with your child.

Registration is required, and if you don’t arrive within 10 minutes of the start time, your spot may be given to someone else.

If this date doesn’t work, there is another Mrs. Claus storytime on a different date.