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📅 Nov 14 virtual RAPT class on placement disruption (4 credits)
13 days ago
📅 Virtual training for foster parents on Placement Disruption is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9am–1pm Eastern.
This is a DCS RAPT class held online via Microsoft Teams and offers 4 credits.
To sign up, email [email protected] with:
- Class: Placement Disruption
- Date: November 14, 2026
- Name
- Phone
- Email Address
- Foster Care Specialist
This session is designed for foster parents who need RAPT training credits and want to learn more about handling placement disruptions in their homes.
More Info: (DCS) Placement Disruption - RAPT Microsoft Teams ...
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