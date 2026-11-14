📅 Virtual training for foster parents on Placement Disruption is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9am–1pm Eastern.

This is a DCS RAPT class held online via Microsoft Teams and offers 4 credits.

To sign up, email [email protected] with:

Class: Placement Disruption

Placement Disruption Date: November 14, 2026

Name

Phone

Email Address

Foster Care Specialist

This session is designed for foster parents who need RAPT training credits and want to learn more about handling placement disruptions in their homes.