🚧 Hydrant flushing in Hebron Nov 16–30

The Hebron Water Department will be doing dead-end hydrant flushing and waterline maintenance from November 16–30. You may see crews working at hydrants and water running down the street.

This routine work helps keep the water system and fire hydrants in good shape. Hydrants that are not working are tagged for repair.

If you live near where crews are flushing, your tap water may look temporarily discolored. This is mostly harmless silt and air and does not affect water safety.

If your water looks discolored after flushing in your area:

Run all faucets in your home for a few minutes to clear the pipes.

The town also suggests doing similar maintenance at home by draining and flushing your water heater regularly as recommended by the manufacturer.