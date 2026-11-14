undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Combat
Eggers vs Wilbur Wright wrestling meet – Nov. 14, 7:15 AM
12 days ago
📅 Eggers vs. Wilbur Wright wrestling meet on Nov. 14
The Eggers Knights Wrestling team will compete against Wilbur Wright Middle School in an individual tournament on November 14, 2026.
Wrestlers should meet at Eggers at 7:15 AM.
If your student is on the team, plan morning drop-off so they can arrive on time at Eggers Middle School.
More Info: Eggers Knights Wrestling vs Wilbur Wright MS Indiv...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.