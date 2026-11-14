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📅 Christmas in the Park opening night at Spencer Park
12 days ago
📅 Christmas lights kick off at Spencer Park
Spencer Park is hosting Christmas in the Park Opening Day on Saturday, November 21, 2026.
The park’s Christmas lights will be turned on that evening at 3319 E High Street.
If you’re looking for a simple, festive outing, plan to stop by Spencer Park that night to see the lights come on and enjoy the start of the holiday season.
More Info: SPENCER PARK - CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK OPENING DAY -...
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