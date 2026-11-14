📅 Avon Middle School West hosts first College & Career Day

On Friday, November 13, Avon Middle School West held its first College & Career Day for 6th and 7th grade students.

Students met with dozens of university reps, business professionals, construction and trades experts, military personnel, and community members. Careers represented included engineering, entrepreneurship, photography, and public service.

Organizer Bryce Leach said the goal was to get younger students thinking about their futures before high school, and to help them explore options without feeling locked into a single plan.

Principal Dan Chapin shared that the event was created to better prepare students for future job-shadowing and career planning. By learning about college, careers, and military service now, students can make more informed choices when they get to Avon High School.