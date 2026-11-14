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📢 Robot food delivery returns to Purdue campus
11 days ago
📢 Robot food delivery is back at Purdue
Purdue Food Co. has brought back autonomous food delivery on campus through a partnership with Grubhub and Avride.
Students can now:
- Order from participating Purdue Food Co. locations in the Grubhub app
- Choose robot delivery to campus spots on the residential side of campus
- Pay by linking their campus card and using Dining Dollars, Retail Dining Membership funds, or other accepted payments
- Track their order in real time and get food and drinks delivered to residence halls and other campus destinations
Robot delivery runs daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Service is currently limited to the residential side of campus while Avride sets routes, with expansion to more areas planned after the Thanksgiving holiday. For more details on mobile ordering and dining options, visit the Purdue Food Co. website.
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