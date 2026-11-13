⚠️ Statewide winter safety tips and travel tools for Hoosiers

Indiana is getting ready for winter. Gov. Mike Braun, along with INDOT, Indiana State Police (ISP) and Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), is reminding Hoosiers how to stay safe on the roads and at home during snow and ice.

Key tips:

Slow down and adjust your driving to road conditions.

and adjust your driving to road conditions. Check conditions before you go at 511in.org or on the TrafficWise app.

at or on the app. Don’t crowd snowplows ; never tailgate or drive beside them.

; never tailgate or drive beside them. Leave extra space between vehicles; stopping takes longer on snow.

between vehicles; stopping takes longer on snow. Keep an emergency kit in your car and your gas tank full .

in your car and your . Clear snow and ice from windows, lights, and signals.

from windows, lights, and signals. Prepare your home for possible power outages or being unable to travel.

for possible power outages or being unable to travel. Use space heaters and fireplaces carefully if you must use them.

For more info:

INDOT alerts: alerts.indot.in.gov

Winter safety tips: getprepared.in.gov

Local travel status: IDHS Travel Advisory Map

Weather alerts: National Weather Service Indiana Briefing page

Media contacts: Griffin Reid (Governor’s Office, 317-391-9475) and Natalie Garrett (INDOT).