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Indiana
⚠️ Indiana shares key winter driving and safety tips
11 days ago
⚠️ Statewide winter safety tips and travel tools for Hoosiers
Indiana is getting ready for winter. Gov. Mike Braun, along with INDOT, Indiana State Police (ISP) and Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), is reminding Hoosiers how to stay safe on the roads and at home during snow and ice.
Key tips:
- Slow down and adjust your driving to road conditions.
- Check conditions before you go at 511in.org or on the TrafficWise app.
- Don’t crowd snowplows; never tailgate or drive beside them.
- Leave extra space between vehicles; stopping takes longer on snow.
- Keep an emergency kit in your car and your gas tank full.
- Clear snow and ice from windows, lights, and signals.
- Prepare your home for possible power outages or being unable to travel.
- Use space heaters and fireplaces carefully if you must use them.
For more info:
- INDOT alerts: alerts.indot.in.gov
- Winter safety tips: getprepared.in.gov
- Local travel status: IDHS Travel Advisory Map
- Weather alerts: National Weather Service Indiana Briefing page
Media contacts: Griffin Reid (Governor’s Office, 317-391-9475) and Natalie Garrett (INDOT).
More Info: Gov. Braun Readies State for Winter Season - State...
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