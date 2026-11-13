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💰 $209M to expand rural health care access across Indiana
💰 $209M boost to improve rural health care in Indiana
Health care is getting a major investment in rural Indiana. Governor Mike Braun announced that the state has been awarded nearly $209 million for the second year of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP).
This funding runs from Oct. 31, 2026 through Oct. 30, 2027 and supports work by the Indiana Department of Health and Family and Social Services Administration to:
- Bring care closer to home with telehealth, mobile health, transportation help, and new primary care access points
- Support community health workers, mental and behavioral health, and peer support
- Help Hoosiers manage their own health through programs like SmartSNAP, Food is Medicine, obstetric and pediatric readiness, and lifestyle medicine
In year one, Indiana received about $207 million, with over 250 grants and 92% of funds going to local organizations.
Learn more at growruralhealth.in.gov.
Media contacts:
- Griffin Reid, Office of Governor Mike Braun – 317-391-9475, [email protected]
- Greta Sanderson, Indiana Department of Health – [email protected]
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