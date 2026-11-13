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Elwood Jr-Sr High School graduation pathway options
📢 Graduation options for Elwood Jr-Sr High students
Elwood Jr-Sr High explains how students can earn a diploma using Indiana’s Graduation Pathways.
Starting with the Class of 2023, every student must:
Earn enough credits for a diploma:
- Core 40 – at least 44 credits (40 for IEP students)
- Core 40 with Academic/Technical Honors – at least 47 credits
- General Diploma – requires Core 40 opt-out paperwork
Show employability skills through one of these:
- Project-based experience
- Service-based experience
- Work-based experience
(Can be proven with things like videos, papers, resume, portfolio, letters, internships, etc.)
Prove you’re ready for life after high school by meeting at least one of these:
- Earn an Honors diploma
- Meet set scores on SAT, ACT, or ASVAB
- Earn an industry certification or complete a federally recognized apprenticeship
- Be a CTE concentrator, or pass AP/IB/dual credit classes with a C or better
- Follow a locally created pathway or qualify for a waiver
Students in the Classes of 2021 and 2022 can either follow these pathways or pass ISTEP+ (or qualify for an ISTEP waiver with specific GPA, attendance, testing, and remediation requirements).
More Info: Graduation Pathways - ELWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORP...
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