📢 Graduation options for Elwood Jr-Sr High students

Elwood Jr-Sr High explains how students can earn a diploma using Indiana’s Graduation Pathways.

Starting with the Class of 2023, every student must:

Earn enough credits for a diploma: Core 40 – at least 44 credits ( 40 for IEP students)

– at least ( for IEP students) Core 40 with Academic/Technical Honors – at least 47 credits

– at least General Diploma – requires Core 40 opt-out paperwork Show employability skills through one of these: Project-based experience

Service-based experience

Work-based experience

(Can be proven with things like videos, papers, resume, portfolio, letters, internships, etc.) Prove you’re ready for life after high school by meeting at least one of these: Earn an Honors diploma

Meet set scores on SAT , ACT , or ASVAB

, , or Earn an industry certification or complete a federally recognized apprenticeship

or complete a Be a CTE concentrator , or pass AP/IB/dual credit classes with a C or better

, or pass classes with a C or better Follow a locally created pathway or qualify for a waiver

Students in the Classes of 2021 and 2022 can either follow these pathways or pass ISTEP+ (or qualify for an ISTEP waiver with specific GPA, attendance, testing, and remediation requirements).