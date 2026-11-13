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Elwood
📢 Elwood seniors: scholarship checks & Selective Service
10 days ago
📢 Scholarship tips & Selective Service info for Elwood seniors
Scholarship Information for Seniors
The school posts new local, state, and national scholarships in two places:
- Daily announcements
- The online Guidance Scholarship Page
Seniors are asked to:
- Listen to announcements every day
- Check the Guidance Scholarship Page once a month until January
- Starting second semester, check the page once a week for new opportunities
Selective Service Registration
If you are a male U.S. citizen, age 18–25, living in the United States, its territories, or with an APO/FPO address, you can register with the Selective Service:
- Go online to www.sss.gov
- Or use your smartphone to complete the form
Share this with any Elwood Jr-Sr High senior or recent grad so they don’t miss out on scholarships or required registration.
More Info: News - ELWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION
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