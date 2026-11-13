📢 Scholarship tips & Selective Service info for Elwood seniors

Scholarship Information for Seniors

The school posts new local, state, and national scholarships in two places:

Daily announcements

The online Guidance Scholarship Page

Seniors are asked to:

Listen to announcements every day

Check the Guidance Scholarship Page once a month until January

until Starting second semester, check the page once a week for new opportunities

Selective Service Registration

If you are a male U.S. citizen, age 18–25, living in the United States, its territories, or with an APO/FPO address, you can register with the Selective Service:

Go online to www.sss.gov

Or use your smartphone to complete the form

Share this with any Elwood Jr-Sr High senior or recent grad so they don’t miss out on scholarships or required registration.