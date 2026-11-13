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📢 Microsoft Office certification testing at Hinds Career Center
10 days ago
📢 Get Microsoft Office certified at Hinds Career Center
Hinds Career Center is an authorized testing center for the Microsoft Office Specialist certification, which covers Microsoft Office 2016 and 2019 programs.
This certification is a globally recognized way to prove your skills in Microsoft Office and can help with:
- Better job opportunities
- Higher earning potential
- Career advancement
- Increased credibility with employers and coworkers
If you’re interested in taking a certification exam, call 765-552-1900, extension 1509 for more information and to schedule a test time.
More Info: Microsoft Office Certification - ELWOOD COMMUNITY ...
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