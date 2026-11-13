📢 Get Microsoft Office certified at Hinds Career Center

Hinds Career Center is an authorized testing center for the Microsoft Office Specialist certification, which covers Microsoft Office 2016 and 2019 programs.

This certification is a globally recognized way to prove your skills in Microsoft Office and can help with:

Better job opportunities

Higher earning potential

Career advancement

Increased credibility with employers and coworkers

If you’re interested in taking a certification exam, call 765-552-1900, extension 1509 for more information and to schedule a test time.