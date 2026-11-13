💰 New incentives for Indiana employers to raise wages

Gov. Mike Braun has expanded and renamed his workforce program as the Power Up Employer Training Grant (ETG) to help more Hoosier workers earn higher pay.

Under the updated program, businesses of any size across Indiana can qualify for reimbursements of $5,000 per employee, up to $50,000 a year, when they:

Raise participating employees’ pay by at least 10% (down from the previous 25%)

(down from the previous 25%) Pay a starting wage of at least $20 per hour

Provide job-related training that leads to industry-recognized certifications, cross-training or reskilling, leadership development, or registered apprenticeships

So far, participating workers’ average hourly wage has risen to $34.30, a 28.6% increase.

Employers interested in Power Up ETG can learn more online and reach out with questions to: