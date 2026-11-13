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Indiana
💰 Indiana expands Power Up grants for employers raising wages
10 days ago
💰 New incentives for Indiana employers to raise wages
Gov. Mike Braun has expanded and renamed his workforce program as the Power Up Employer Training Grant (ETG) to help more Hoosier workers earn higher pay.
Under the updated program, businesses of any size across Indiana can qualify for reimbursements of $5,000 per employee, up to $50,000 a year, when they:
- Raise participating employees’ pay by at least 10% (down from the previous 25%)
- Pay a starting wage of at least $20 per hour
- Provide job-related training that leads to industry-recognized certifications, cross-training or reskilling, leadership development, or registered apprenticeships
So far, participating workers’ average hourly wage has risen to $34.30, a 28.6% increase.
Employers interested in Power Up ETG can learn more online and reach out with questions to:
- Griffin Reid, Office of Governor Mike Braun – 317-391-9475, [email protected]
- Elizabeth Presson, Indiana Department of Workforce Development – [email protected]
More Info: Gov. Braun Recharges Power Up Employer Training Gr...
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