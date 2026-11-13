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La Porte
📢 Learn audio & video studio basics at the library
8 days ago
📅 Learn Audio & Video Studio Basics at the Library
Curious about making your own podcast, video, or other digital project? The La Porte County Public Library is offering an Audio/Visual Studio Basics class for adults.
In this beginner-friendly session, you’ll:
- Get introduced to the audio and video studio equipment
- Learn the software available in both studios
- See the basic tools you need to record, edit, and produce your own projects
No prior audio or video experience is required, so it’s a good fit if you’re just getting started.
Check the library’s event listing for the exact date, time, and location at the La Porte County Public Library and to see how to register.
More Info: Audio/Visual Studio Basics | La Porte County Publi...
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