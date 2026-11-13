💰 Support students with a “Small Town, Big Spirit” door hanger

Add some hometown pride to your holiday decor and help local students at the same time.

The ICHS Creek Design Lab is selling 14-inch round “Small Town, Big Spirit” door hangers that are laser-cut and hand-painted by Interior Design students. Each hanger is $30, and proceeds go toward equipment, storage, and supplies for the program.

Key details:

Price: $30 each

$30 each Product: 14-inch round, laser-cut, hand-painted door hanger

14-inch round, laser-cut, hand-painted door hanger Made by: ICHS Interior Design students

ICHS Interior Design students Availability: Limited quantities ; order forms will close once sold out

; Pickup: All orders will be ready for pickup by December 11

If you’d like one, get your order in soon before they sell out and support the Creek Design Lab students.