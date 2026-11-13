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💰 $30 “Small Town, Big Spirit” student-made door hangers
8 days ago
💰 Support students with a “Small Town, Big Spirit” door hanger
Add some hometown pride to your holiday decor and help local students at the same time.
The ICHS Creek Design Lab is selling 14-inch round “Small Town, Big Spirit” door hangers that are laser-cut and hand-painted by Interior Design students. Each hanger is $30, and proceeds go toward equipment, storage, and supplies for the program.
Key details:
- Price: $30 each
- Product: 14-inch round, laser-cut, hand-painted door hanger
- Made by: ICHS Interior Design students
- Availability: Limited quantities; order forms will close once sold out
- Pickup: All orders will be ready for pickup by December 11
If you’d like one, get your order in soon before they sell out and support the Creek Design Lab students.
More Info: Small Town, Big Spirit Door Hangers | ICHS Creek D...
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