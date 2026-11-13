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📅 Drop-in felt stamp keychain craft for teens & adults Nov 19
4 days ago
📅 Make a Felt Stamp Keychain at the Library
Use embroidery and felt to create a cute, custom keychain you can keep or give as a gift.
- When: November 19 at 4:30pm
- Who: Teens and adults
- Where: Westville Public Library
- Cost: Not mentioned
- Registration: No registration required – just drop in.
If you have questions, call the library at 219-785-2015 or stop by the front desk to ask.
More Info: Adult/Teen Felt Stamp Keychain - Westville Public ...
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