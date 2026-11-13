📅 Make a Felt Stamp Keychain at the Library

Use embroidery and felt to create a cute, custom keychain you can keep or give as a gift.

When: November 19 at 4:30pm

Who: Teens and adults

Where: Westville Public Library

Cost: Not mentioned

Not mentioned Registration: No registration required – just drop in.

If you have questions, call the library at 219-785-2015 or stop by the front desk to ask.