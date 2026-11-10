📢 Hawk Talk: Food Drive, Veterans Tribute & Winter Gear Hawk Families, This week’s Hawk Talk Newsletter has several important updates: Veterans Day 2nd & 3rd Grade Music Program is happening this Tuesday to honor veterans who have served our country.

is happening to honor veterans who have served our country. You can still submit information to recognize a veteran on the school’s Wall of Honor and be part of this tribute.

and be part of this tribute. A canned food drive is running this week to support families in our school community. Items will be collected through Friday, November 13, 2026. With colder weather moving in: Please send your child with a warm coat, hat, and gloves so they’re ready for outdoor recess.

so they’re ready for outdoor recess. Encourage your child to check the Lost and Found for missing items.

for missing items. The school has only a limited number of extra coats for recess, so regular winter gear from home is important. Thanks for supporting our Hawks community!

More Info: DeKalb County Central United Schools -