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📅 Hawk Talk: food drive, veterans tribute & winter gear
5 days ago
📢 Hawk Talk: Food Drive, Veterans Tribute & Winter Gear
Hawk Families,
This week’s Hawk Talk Newsletter has several important updates:
- Veterans Day 2nd & 3rd Grade Music Program is happening this Tuesday to honor veterans who have served our country.
- You can still submit information to recognize a veteran on the school’s Wall of Honor and be part of this tribute.
- A canned food drive is running this week to support families in our school community. Items will be collected through Friday, November 13, 2026.
With colder weather moving in:
- Please send your child with a warm coat, hat, and gloves so they’re ready for outdoor recess.
- Encourage your child to check the Lost and Found for missing items.
- The school has only a limited number of extra coats for recess, so regular winter gear from home is important.
Thanks for supporting our Hawks community!
More Info: DeKalb County Central United Schools -
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