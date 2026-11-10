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📅 Hawk Talk: food drive, veterans tribute & winter gear

5 days ago
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📢 Hawk Talk: Food Drive, Veterans Tribute & Winter Gear

Hawk Families,

This week’s Hawk Talk Newsletter has several important updates:

  • Veterans Day 2nd & 3rd Grade Music Program is happening this Tuesday to honor veterans who have served our country.
  • You can still submit information to recognize a veteran on the school’s Wall of Honor and be part of this tribute.
  • A canned food drive is running this week to support families in our school community. Items will be collected through Friday, November 13, 2026.

With colder weather moving in:

  • Please send your child with a warm coat, hat, and gloves so they’re ready for outdoor recess.
  • Encourage your child to check the Lost and Found for missing items.
  • The school has only a limited number of extra coats for recess, so regular winter gear from home is important.

Thanks for supporting our Hawks community!

More Info: DeKalb County Central United Schools -

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