📅 MCK weekly update, Veterans breakfast & PTO news

📅 Busy week at McKenney-Harrison Elementary (MCK)

MCK shares a look at the week ahead and some special thank-yous for Bulldog families.

After-school schedule at MCK:

Monday : Spell Bowl and Robotics

: Spell Bowl and Robotics Tuesday : Mandatory Science Fair meeting

: Mandatory Science Fair meeting Wednesday : STEAM Team

: STEAM Team Thursday: Optional Robotics practice

The Auburn Fire Department will visit classrooms again this week to finish teaching students about fire safety.

MCK will host its annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Tuesday, November 10 at 8:30 a.m. (held the day before Veterans Day to avoid the regular Wednesday late-start schedule).

PTO highlights:

Door Wars raised over $900 for Junior Achievement , with Mrs. Haber’s and Mrs. Chapman’s classes each raising over $100 .

raised for , with Mrs. Haber’s and Mrs. Chapman’s classes each raising . A recent Texas Roadhouse Dine to Donate night supported the PTO.

night supported the PTO. Families can still order MCK spirit wear through Hometown Graphics via the online MCK Spirit Wear Store.

The school also congratulates this week’s Portrait of a Baron – Empathy students for their kindness and care for others.