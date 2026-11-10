📅 Veterans Day program & early pickup rules at Waterloo

📅 Veterans Day program early dismissal rules at Waterloo

Waterloo Elementary’s Veterans Day Program is on Wednesday at 1:15 PM. Doors will not open until 1:00 PM because of lunch, and there is not enough indoor office seating for guests to arrive earlier.

If a Veteran plans to take a student home at the end of the program, families must:

Call or visit the main office and speak with Mrs. Juliet or Mrs. Meghan

and speak with or Make sure the student is added to the early dismissal list by the end of the school day on Tuesday

The school says they cannot make day-of changes on Wednesday because the program is right at the end of the day. This process is to help keep student dismissal safe and organized after the event.