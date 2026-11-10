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📅 Veterans Day program & early pickup rules at Waterloo
5 days ago
📅 Veterans Day program early dismissal rules at Waterloo
Waterloo Elementary’s Veterans Day Program is on Wednesday at 1:15 PM. Doors will not open until 1:00 PM because of lunch, and there is not enough indoor office seating for guests to arrive earlier.
If a Veteran plans to take a student home at the end of the program, families must:
- Call or visit the main office and speak with Mrs. Juliet or Mrs. Meghan
- Make sure the student is added to the early dismissal list by the end of the school day on Tuesday
The school says they cannot make day-of changes on Wednesday because the program is right at the end of the day. This process is to help keep student dismissal safe and organized after the event.
More Info: DeKalb County Central United Schools -
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