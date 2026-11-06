📅 Baby & Toddler Storytime Birthday Party Moves to Thursday

Baby & Toddler Storytime at the Monticello Union Public Library is switching to Thursday for this session, and it’s a party!

To celebrate Mr. Duffers’ 20th birthday, the library will:

Play games

Read stories

Serve cake

This event is for babies and toddlers with their parents or caregivers.

Please remember: children 8 years old and under cannot be left alone anywhere in the library. A parent or guardian must stay with them and remain in the same room during the visit.