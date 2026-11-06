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📅 Baby & Toddler Storytime birthday party moves to Thursday
9 days ago
📅 Baby & Toddler Storytime Birthday Party Moves to Thursday
Baby & Toddler Storytime at the Monticello Union Public Library is switching to Thursday for this session, and it’s a party!
To celebrate Mr. Duffers’ 20th birthday, the library will:
- Play games
- Read stories
- Serve cake
This event is for babies and toddlers with their parents or caregivers.
Please remember: children 8 years old and under cannot be left alone anywhere in the library. A parent or guardian must stay with them and remain in the same room during the visit.
More Info: Baby & Toddler Storytime - Note Day Change! It's a...
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