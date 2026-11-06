📅 All-ages DIY Sugar Scrub craft on November 12

📅 Make DIY Sugar Scrubs at the Library on Nov. 12

Looking for a simple holiday gift idea or a fun craft? All ages are invited to the DIY Sugar Scrub program at the Westville Public Library on November 12.

The program starts at 4:30pm. You’ll be able to pick your own scents and add-ins, and all materials are provided, so you don’t need to bring anything.

If you have questions, call the library at 219-785-2015 or stop in to ask at the desk.