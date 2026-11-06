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📅 All-ages DIY Sugar Scrub craft on November 12
8 days ago
📅 Make DIY Sugar Scrubs at the Library on Nov. 12
Looking for a simple holiday gift idea or a fun craft? All ages are invited to the DIY Sugar Scrub program at the Westville Public Library on November 12.
The program starts at 4:30pm. You’ll be able to pick your own scents and add-ins, and all materials are provided, so you don’t need to bring anything.
If you have questions, call the library at 219-785-2015 or stop in to ask at the desk.
More Info: All Ages DIY Sugar Scrub - Westville Public Librar...
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