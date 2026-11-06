📅 Fall Book Loop Book Club Wrap-Up on Nov 10

📅 Fall Book Loop Book Club Wrap-Up at the Library

The Sullivan County Public Library is hosting a Fall Book Loop Book Club Wrap-Up on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

If you’ve been part of the Fall Book Loop or just enjoy book clubs, you’re welcome to stop by and join the wrap-up gathering.

When: Nov 10, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM

Where: Sullivan County Public Library (Sullivan category on the library calendar)

Hosted by Missy Holmes.

No other details are listed, so check with the library if you need info on registration or what to bring.