📅 Veterans Ceremony at Edinburgh High School Gym Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Ceremony at Edinburgh High School Gym

East Side Elementary is hosting a Veterans Ceremony at the Edinburgh High School Gym on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM.

Students, families, and community members are welcome to come honor and recognize veterans during this one-hour program.

Details:

What: Veterans Ceremony

Veterans Ceremony When: 11/11/2026, 9:15–10:15 AM

Where: Edinburgh High School Gym, Edinburgh, IN

If you plan to go, arrive a few minutes early to find seating and be ready for the start of the ceremony.