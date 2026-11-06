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📅 Veterans Ceremony at Edinburgh High School Gym Nov. 11
8 days ago
📅 Veterans Ceremony at Edinburgh High School Gym
East Side Elementary is hosting a Veterans Ceremony at the Edinburgh High School Gym on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM.
Students, families, and community members are welcome to come honor and recognize veterans during this one-hour program.
Details:
- What: Veterans Ceremony
- When: 11/11/2026, 9:15–10:15 AM
- Where: Edinburgh High School Gym, Edinburgh, IN
If you plan to go, arrive a few minutes early to find seating and be ready for the start of the ceremony.
More Info: Veterans Ceremony- Edinburgh High School Gym | Eas...
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