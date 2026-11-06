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💰 Free Pure Flix streaming with Fremont library card

8 days ago
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💰 Free Pure Flix streaming with your Fremont library card

This November, Fremont Public Library is giving resident cardholders free access to Pure Flix through Library Ideas.

Pure Flix includes:

  • Heartwarming films and inspiring TV series
  • Lighthearted rom-coms
  • Children’s programs
  • Classic sitcoms
  • Original shows like Ainsley McGregor Mysteries, Jep and Jess: Beyond the Bayou, When Hope Calls: Brookfield, County Rescue, and Crossroad Springs

You can stream on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and computers, so it works at home or on the go.

To use it, you must be a resident patron cardholder and have your library card number, PIN, and a valid email.

Create your free account here: pureflix.libraryideas.com

More Info: New this month! - Fremont Public Library

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