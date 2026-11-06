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💰 Free Pure Flix streaming with Fremont library card
8 days ago
💰 Free Pure Flix streaming with your Fremont library card
This November, Fremont Public Library is giving resident cardholders free access to Pure Flix through Library Ideas.
Pure Flix includes:
- Heartwarming films and inspiring TV series
- Lighthearted rom-coms
- Children’s programs
- Classic sitcoms
- Original shows like Ainsley McGregor Mysteries, Jep and Jess: Beyond the Bayou, When Hope Calls: Brookfield, County Rescue, and Crossroad Springs
You can stream on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and computers, so it works at home or on the go.
To use it, you must be a resident patron cardholder and have your library card number, PIN, and a valid email.
Create your free account here: pureflix.libraryideas.com
More Info: New this month! - Fremont Public Library
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