💰 Free Pure Flix streaming with Fremont library card

💰 Free Pure Flix streaming with your Fremont library card

This November, Fremont Public Library is giving resident cardholders free access to Pure Flix through Library Ideas.

Pure Flix includes:

Heartwarming films and inspiring TV series

Lighthearted rom-coms

Children’s programs

Classic sitcoms

Original shows like Ainsley McGregor Mysteries, Jep and Jess: Beyond the Bayou, When Hope Calls: Brookfield, County Rescue, and Crossroad Springs

You can stream on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and computers, so it works at home or on the go.

To use it, you must be a resident patron cardholder and have your library card number, PIN, and a valid email.

Create your free account here: pureflix.libraryideas.com