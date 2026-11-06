⚠️ Veterans Day: City Hall closed, Thursday trash moves to Wed

🚮 Veterans Day trash pickup change & City Hall closure

City Hall in Hobart will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

If your regular garbage day is Thursday, your trash will be picked up on Wednesday instead.

Put your cans out before 7:00 AM on Wednesday

Pickup may be later than usual because crews will be running a double route

The city also has a full holiday collection schedule available through the “additional information” link on the city’s website.