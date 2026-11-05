🏥 Saint John, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Saint John’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to outpatient rehab. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Community Veterinary Partners

Community Veterinary Partners Location: Saint John, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support vets and techs with exams, treatments, and surgeries while keeping pets calm and safe. Great fit if you love animals, can handle a fast pace, and want hands-on experience in a veterinary clinic.

Employer: Jewel-Osco

Location: Saint John, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help fill prescriptions, manage records, and assist customers under a pharmacist’s supervision. Good for someone detail-oriented who likes structure, steady work, and flexible shifts with big-chain benefits.

Employer: Powers Health

Location: Saint John, IN

Type: Part-time (benefit eligible)

Schedule: Tue/Thu 10:30am–7pm; Wed/Fri 8am–4:30pm; Mondays & weekends off

Salary: Competitive salary package + sign-on bonus

Treat a mostly orthopedic caseload with the option to grow in pelvic health, with mentorship and continuing education support. Comes with a competitive salary, sign-on bonus, and a full benefits package even at part-time hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.