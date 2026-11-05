undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Marion High earns Cambridge International accreditation
📢 Marion High School approved as Cambridge International School
Marion High School has officially been accredited as a Cambridge International School, backed by the University of Cambridge.
This means MHS can now offer Cambridge International AS/A Level and IGCSE courses — a first for our region and unique in Grant County.
These programs:
- Add dozens of new advanced courses
- Let students study broadly or specialize in certain subjects
- Lead to internationally recognized certifications valued by universities and employers worldwide
Cambridge will provide training and support to Marion teachers as the program is put in place.
Marion High already offers many advanced college credits, including the Indiana College Core and participation in the Rural Early College Network. The new Cambridge status adds even more options for students.
Marion Community Schools will share more details in the coming weeks about how students can take part in these new Cambridge opportunities.
More Info: Marion High School earns accreditation as a Cambri...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.