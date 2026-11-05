📅 Monroe Central student updates for Nov. 11 & beyond

📢 Student clubs, snacks, and driver’s ed at Monroe Central BC2M (Bring Change to Mind) Club Meeting on Wednesday, November 11 at 7:40 AM .

. Open to all 6th–12th graders interested in spreading positivity and supporting emotional health.

interested in spreading positivity and supporting emotional health. Meets in the old teachers’ lounge by the Cafeteria .

. If you can’t attend, see Mrs. Antrim to be added to the Bring Change to Mind Schoology group. Snacks for sale Monroe Central Education Foundation is selling snacks in Student Services for $1.00 each.

is selling snacks in for each. Pay Mrs. Covington .

. Snacks cannot be bought during lunch times. Driver education 5 Star driver ed for $399 .

driver ed for . Includes 30-hour course (online or in person), six 1-hour drives , and the Road Test .

(online or in person), , and the . You can start online at age 15 once registered and at least half the fee is paid .

once registered and at least . Pick up info in the office or register at www.fivestardrivered.com. Chromebook chargers Available in the office for $20. Sports Girls JV/Varsity Basketball vs. Eastbrook @ Monroe Central – 6 PM. Lunch menu Check the menu at https://monroecentral.nutrislice.com/menu/monroe-central-jrsr-high/lunch.

More Info: Bear Daily Announcements 11/04/2026 – Monroe Centr...