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Education
📅 Monroe Central student updates for Nov. 11 & beyond
3 days ago
📢 Student clubs, snacks, and driver’s ed at Monroe Central
BC2M (Bring Change to Mind) Club
- Meeting on Wednesday, November 11 at 7:40 AM.
- Open to all 6th–12th graders interested in spreading positivity and supporting emotional health.
- Meets in the old teachers’ lounge by the Cafeteria.
- If you can’t attend, see Mrs. Antrim to be added to the Bring Change to Mind Schoology group.
Snacks for sale
- Monroe Central Education Foundation is selling snacks in Student Services for $1.00 each.
- Pay Mrs. Covington.
- Snacks cannot be bought during lunch times.
Driver education
- 5 Star driver ed for $399.
- Includes 30-hour course (online or in person), six 1-hour drives, and the Road Test.
- You can start online at age 15 once registered and at least half the fee is paid.
- Pick up info in the office or register at www.fivestardrivered.com.
Chromebook chargers
- Available in the office for $20.
Sports
- Girls JV/Varsity Basketball vs. Eastbrook @ Monroe Central – 6 PM.
Lunch menu
- Check the menu at https://monroecentral.nutrislice.com/menu/monroe-central-jrsr-high/lunch.
More Info: Bear Daily Announcements 11/04/2026 – Monroe Centr...
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