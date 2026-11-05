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Education

📅 Monroe Central student updates for Nov. 11 & beyond

3 days ago
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📢 Student clubs, snacks, and driver’s ed at Monroe Central

BC2M (Bring Change to Mind) Club

  • Meeting on Wednesday, November 11 at 7:40 AM.
  • Open to all 6th–12th graders interested in spreading positivity and supporting emotional health.
  • Meets in the old teachers’ lounge by the Cafeteria.
  • If you can’t attend, see Mrs. Antrim to be added to the Bring Change to Mind Schoology group.

Snacks for sale

  • Monroe Central Education Foundation is selling snacks in Student Services for $1.00 each.
  • Pay Mrs. Covington.
  • Snacks cannot be bought during lunch times.

Driver education

  • 5 Star driver ed for $399.
  • Includes 30-hour course (online or in person), six 1-hour drives, and the Road Test.
  • You can start online at age 15 once registered and at least half the fee is paid.
  • Pick up info in the office or register at www.fivestardrivered.com.

Chromebook chargers

  • Available in the office for $20.

Sports

  • Girls JV/Varsity Basketball vs. Eastbrook @ Monroe Central – 6 PM.

Lunch menu

  • Check the menu at https://monroecentral.nutrislice.com/menu/monroe-central-jrsr-high/lunch.

More Info: Bear Daily Announcements 11/04/2026 – Monroe Centr...

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