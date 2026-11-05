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📢 Purdue Libraries support for new federal public access rules
Federal rules are changing how researchers must share publications that are funded by federal agencies.
Purdue Libraries is offering support to help researchers sort through:
- Open access publishing options
- Publisher agreements that cover or discount article processing charges
- Author rights
- Depositing work in Purdue e-Pubs
Purdue researchers are also asked to fill out a brief survey by Dec. 4. The survey will help Libraries understand how publication costs and new federal requirements are affecting your research and publishing choices.
If you publish federally funded research at Purdue, take a few minutes before Dec. 4 to complete the survey and reach out to Purdue Libraries for guidance on your publishing options.
More Info: Public access to funded research: How Purdue Libra...
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