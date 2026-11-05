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Indiana
💰 Indiana extends gas tax suspension through Dec. 4
3 days ago
💰 Gas tax break extended for Indiana drivers and farmers
Indiana Governor Mike Braun has extended the state’s fuel tax relief for another month.
Through December 4, 2026, the state will:
- Keep suspending the Gasoline Excise Tax and Gasoline Usage Tax in all 92 counties.
- Continue diesel tax relief.
- Allow farmers and timber harvesters to keep using dyed diesel fuel in qualifying highway vehicles used for agriculture and timber work.
This is part of an ongoing statewide energy emergency under Executive Order 26-35, which is extended 30 days starting November 5.
The Governor says the state will use reserves so the Indiana Department of Transportation can keep all FY 2027 road projects and maintenance on track while these tax breaks are in place.
More Info: Governor Braun extends gas tax savings - GIANT fm
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