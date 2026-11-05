📅 Edinburgh hearing on housing and land use rules Nov. 23

📅 The Edinburgh Town Council will hold a public hearing on November 23, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at Edinburgh Town Hall, 107 South Holland Street, Edinburgh, Indiana 46124.

The council will review the housing rules in the town’s land use regulations to follow Indiana’s 2026 HEA 1001. The goal is to increase housing development in town.

They will look at several specific topics:

Density (how many homes can be built on a piece of land)

(how many homes can be built on a piece of land) Alternative housing types (different kinds of housing options)

(different kinds of housing options) Adaptive reuse (turning existing buildings into housing)

(turning existing buildings into housing) Development standards (rules for how projects are built)

(rules for how projects are built) Impact fee zones (areas where builders pay fees for infrastructure)

(areas where builders pay fees for infrastructure) Permitting practices (how building approvals are handled)

(how building approvals are handled) Tax abatements (tax breaks for certain projects)

(tax breaks for certain projects) Vacant land for affordable housing

Residents can take part in two ways:

Submit written comments to the Edinburgh Clerk-Treasurer on or before the hearing; these will be heard by the Town Council at the meeting.

to the on or before the hearing; these will be heard by the Town Council at the meeting. Attend the hearing on November 23. The hearing may be continued to later dates if needed.

You can read the full land use regulations ahead of time at the Town of Edinburgh Planning Director’s office in Town Hall, 107 South Holland Street. The notice is signed by Julie Young, Planning Director.