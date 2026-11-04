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New Castle
💰 Stream Pure Flix free with your New Castle library card
3 days ago
💰 Free family-friendly streaming with your library card
The New Castle-Henry County Public Library now gives all registered library cardholders free access to Pure Flix, a streaming service with family-friendly movies and TV shows.
With your NCHCPL library card, you can now:
- Stream Pure Flix’s full catalog of family-friendly movies and series
- Watch original shows like Ainsley McGregor Mysteries, Jep and Jess: Beyond the Bayou, When Hope Calls: Brookfield, County Rescue, and Crossroad Springs
- Enjoy romances, dramas, and inspirational stories featuring actors like Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, and Trevor Donovan
You can watch on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and computers, at home or on the go.
To get started, go to https://nchcpl.org/resources/digital/ and follow the instructions to access Pure Flix with your library card.
More Info: New Castle-Henry County Public Library Now Offers ...
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