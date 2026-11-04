📢 Castle High School explains Indiana graduation pathways

📢 Castle High School outlines Indiana graduation rules

Castle High School explains that, starting with the Class of 2023, all Indiana high school students must meet three statewide Graduation Pathways requirements:

Earn the credits needed for a High School Diploma. Learn and demonstrate employability skills. Demonstrate postsecondary-ready competencies (to support goals like enrollment, employment, or enlistment after graduation).

The idea is that students can pick high school options that match their plans after graduation instead of following one standard path.

Families and students at Castle High School can use this information when planning classes and talking with counselors about post-graduation goals.