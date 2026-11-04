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📅 Baron Ball tickets $15 on sale starting November 4
2 days ago
📅 Baron Ball tickets on sale soon
Tickets for Baron Ball go on sale starting Wednesday, November 4 during lunch.
- Price: $15 per ticket
- Payment: cash or check only
- Sales time: at lunch, starting Nov. 4
If you or your student plans to attend Baron Ball, be sure to bring $15 (cash or check) to lunch on November 4 to buy a ticket.
More Info: DeKalb County Central United Schools -
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