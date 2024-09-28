Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Indiana Capital Chronicle

    Federal judge blocks police buffer zone law in media lawsuit

    By Niki Kelly,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKeJe_0vnAQWJh00

    U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II, of the southern district, ruled in favor of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and a coalition of other journalism groups and media outlets. (Getty Images)

    A federal judge late Friday blocked a law creating a 25-foot buffer zone around law enforcement officers during certain activities.

    U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II, of the southern district, ruled in favor of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and a coalition of other Hoosier journalism organizations and media outlets.

    The Indiana Attorney General’s Office had sought to dismiss the case , which the judge denied.

    “Simply being within twenty-five feet of a police officer is not a crime, and indeed, important First Amendment rights are regularly exercised within twenty-five feet of law enforcement every single day,” Sweeney said.

    But he focused his ruling on a 14 th Amendment vagueness claim.

    “This is not specific enough to allow the general public or reporters to know how to conduct themselves to avoid receiving an order to move,” the 26-page decision said.

    House panel affirms 25-foot police no-bystanders zone

    Lawmakers passed the law in April 2023, under which officers engaged in “lawful duties” can order someone to stay 25 feet away or risk a Class C misdemeanor. Supporters at the time said some situations become more volatile when people are too close to the officers.

    Members of the press and the public argue the so-called “buffer zone” limits their ability to hold law enforcement accountable, especially when it comes to public recordings.

    The media plaintiffs argued in the case that the law was too vague because it contains no limiting standards for police officers to follow or indications of what type of conduct will prompt an officer to order someone to move back.

    “The Buffer Law is clear about what conduct may lead to an arrest: refusing to obey an officer after being told to move when one is within twenty-five feet. However, the constitutional vagueness analysis requires more when a law criminalizes failing to obey such an order, as due process requires a “warning about the behavior” that will prompt that order,” the ruling said.

    There is a second ongoing parallel case challenging the law, and it was also in court on Friday.

    The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit in August 2023 on behalf of South Bend’s Donald Nicodemus, whose YouTube channel captures his interactions with the local police force, saying the law infringed on his constitutional rights.

    Nicodemus has previously encountered controversies as a “citizen journalist” and captured video of an officer ordering Nicodemus to stand 25 feet away.

    But U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty appeared not to sympathize with the ACLU’s arguments and found the law constitutional . He operates in Indiana’s northern district.

    The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit heard arguments in that case on Friday with a ruling expected soon.

    opinion-reporters-committee-v-rokita

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 22
    Add a Comment
    Angela Talbott Fernan
    6h ago
    As I've said, if they are going to make new laws, they need to enforce the ones already in place, like citizens' arrest, so citizens can protect themselves as well! I'm just saying! 👮‍♀️👮‍♂️ #CitizensArrest #ProtectOurselves #EnforceTheLaw
    Darren Parker
    20h ago
    some situations become more volatile when people are too close to the officers. law enforcement should never be volatile. When an officer is volatile it is likely the officer is breaking the law and violating rights.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Indiana Supreme Court weighs expunged arrest in officer’s disciplinary case
    Indiana Capital Chronicle24 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times3 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story2 days ago
    SSI Checks To Increase Now – It’s Official and This is the List of Americans Who Will Receive More Benefits
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Bodycam shows Indiana deputies handcuffing man who died after seizure
    CBS Chicago2 days ago
    15-Year-Old Student Arrested for Threatening Hillsborough County School Shooting
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Surgeon who 'removed wrong organ' killing Alabama man on the operating table has license suspended
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    A queer pro-Palestine protester was shoved by a police officer. Now she's been charged (exclusive)
    Advocate2 days ago
    Federal Agents Unearth Disturbing Evidence in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Properties
    digitalchew.com3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Aryan Brotherhood member used prison-made weapon with Nazi symbol to kill inmate who lied about being in gang
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Cops were hunting a murder suspect for a year – then they found him sitting in his high school class
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Kyle Rittenhouse texts pledging to ‘murder’ shoplifters disillusion his ex-spokesperson
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘License plate flippers’ help drivers evade police, tickets and tolls
    Indiana Capital Chronicle17 days ago
    Al B. Sure! Calls For An Investigation Into “Group Of Individuals” Following the Release of “Fictitious” Kim Porter Book
    Hollywood Unlocked7 days ago
    Immigrants at Greeley meatpacking plant claim abuse since arriving in Colorado
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    Dallas police officer executed in his car
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Missing Him? Blueface Unveils New Prison Images While Serving Four-Year Sentence
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    Indiana Supreme Court sets Dec. 18 execution date for Joseph Corcoran
    Indiana Capital Chronicle18 days ago
    Louisiana Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Apartment, Finds New Lover Hiding in Bathtub. Then He Open Fired
    lawyerherald.com3 days ago
    More Tragedy for Danny Masterson Family: Rapist Actor's Ex-Stepfather and Scientology Whistleblower Joe Reaiche Dead Aged 66
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    ‘Not normal’: Social media reacts after Trump makes bizarre comments about a fly he’s bothered by on stage
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    State agencies spend $5 million on travel in 2024 fiscal year
    Indiana Capital Chronicle21 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over House Speaker: ‘I don’t think Republicans deserve to be re-elected’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy