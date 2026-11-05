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Basketball

Coachella Valley Lakers home opener Nov. 6

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0useDR_1Gpf4mJF00

The City of Indian Wells is a sponsor of the Coachella Valley Lakers, who play their home opener on Friday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Arena against the Salt Lake City Stars. Tickets are available here: Get your tickets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Indian Wells- Government

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