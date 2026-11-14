Indian Trail’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like cars, convenience stores, or big-box retail. Here are a few good picks hiring in and around town.

Employer: Mavis Tire

Mavis Tire Location: Indian Trail / Matthews, NC area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy tire and auto service shop, support the store manager, and keep customers happy and safe on the road. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of auto or tire experience and want weekly pay, benefits, paid time off, and clear growth paths into leadership.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC (major convenience store chain)

(major convenience store chain) Location: Indian Trail, NC

Type: Listed as Internship , but described as full-time salaried (52+ hrs/week)

Listed as , but described as Salary: Pay range not listed; performance bonuses and $1,500 sign-on bonus after 6 months

Run the whole store: lead a team, handle banking and inventory, and jump in on the register, stocking, and cleaning when needed. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k) from day one, PTO, holiday pay, and bonus potential if you like fast-paced, hands-on leadership.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Indian Trail, NC 28079

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Work inside Walmart keeping name-brand products stocked, straight, and looking good on the shelves. Good fit if you want flexible daytime hours (no evenings), light physical work, and some health plan options even as a part-timer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.