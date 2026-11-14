Indian Trail’s food scene is growing, and QDOBA is staffing up. If you like fast-paced shifts, free food, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: QDOBA Mexican Eats (Qdoba Restaurant Corporation / Thrive Restaurant Group)

QDOBA Mexican Eats (Qdoba Restaurant Corporation / Thrive Restaurant Group) Location: Indian Trail, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Jump on the line and do a bit of everything: build burritos and bowls, run the register, help on grill and prep, and keep the place clean and safe. This one stands out for free meals on shift, flexible schedules, and access to medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, and PTO if you’re eligible.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group / QDOBA Mexican Eats

Location: Indian Trail, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Lead busy shifts, coach the team, handle cash and inventory, and jump in wherever needed—from grill to register. Good fit if you have restaurant or retail leadership experience, want flexible scheduling, free meals on shift, and a clear path to GM and beyond. Reliable transportation is required.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.