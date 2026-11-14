📅 Christmas Tree Lighting at 12th Ave Park

Get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:00 pm.

The event takes place at 12th AVE Park, 47 12th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL, USA.

If you’d like to go, just show up at 7:00 pm and enjoy the lighting at the park. You can also add it to your calendar so you don’t forget.