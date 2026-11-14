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Indian Rocks Beach
📅 Christmas Tree Lighting at 12th Ave Park, Dec. 4, 2026
2 days ago
📅 Christmas Tree Lighting at 12th Ave Park
Get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:00 pm.
The event takes place at 12th AVE Park, 47 12th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL, USA.
If you’d like to go, just show up at 7:00 pm and enjoy the lighting at the park. You can also add it to your calendar so you don’t forget.
More Info: Christmas Tree Lighting -Indian Rocks Beach
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