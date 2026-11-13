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Indian River County
Sheriff’s Office Helps Distribute 500 Thanksgiving Turkeys
4 days ago
Sheriff Eric Flowers and members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office joined the 8th Annual Freddie Woolfork Turkey Giveaway with the Gifford Youth Achievement Center, distributing 500 turkeys to local families in need in Indian River County so more households could share a Thanksgiving meal together.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Indian River County Sheriff's Office
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