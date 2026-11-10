💰 Free paper shredding for Indian River County residents Nov. 14

💰 Free paper shredding for Indian River County residents

Clear out old documents for free at a Residential Paper Shredding Event.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday, Time: 7 am – 11 am

Location: Southeast Secure Shredding, 3910 US 1, Vero Beach

Cost: Free

Who: Indian River County residents ONLY

Limit: Up to 3 boxes, 35 pounds each

Bring your household paper documents you want securely destroyed. Just show up during event hours with your boxes; limits apply per household.