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Indian River County

💰 Free paper shredding for Indian River County residents Nov. 14

5 days ago

💰 Free paper shredding for Indian River County residents

Clear out old documents for free at a Residential Paper Shredding Event.

  • Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
  • Time: 7 am – 11 am
  • Location: Southeast Secure Shredding, 3910 US 1, Vero Beach
  • Cost: Free
  • Who: Indian River County residents ONLY
  • Limit: Up to 3 boxes, 35 pounds each

Bring your household paper documents you want securely destroyed. Just show up during event hours with your boxes; limits apply per household.

More Info: Free Residential Paper Shredding Event

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