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Indian River County
💰 Free paper shredding for Indian River County residents Nov. 14
5 days ago
💰 Free paper shredding for Indian River County residents
Clear out old documents for free at a Residential Paper Shredding Event.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 7 am – 11 am
- Location: Southeast Secure Shredding, 3910 US 1, Vero Beach
- Cost: Free
- Who: Indian River County residents ONLY
- Limit: Up to 3 boxes, 35 pounds each
Bring your household paper documents you want securely destroyed. Just show up during event hours with your boxes; limits apply per household.
More Info: Free Residential Paper Shredding Event
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