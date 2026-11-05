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Indian River County

⚠️ Trash & recycling schedule changes Nov 4–6

4 days ago

🚧 Trash & recycling changes for Nov 4–6 in Indian River County

Here’s the latest solid waste update as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:15 PM:

Landfill

  • Indian River County Landfill, 1325 74th Ave SW, is open (since 11:00 AM).
  • There is still standing water on Oslo Rd and 74th Ave SW. Do not drive through flooded areas.

Curbside collection (WM)

  • Wed, Nov. 4: No curbside collection today.
  • Thu–Fri, Nov. 5–6: Full service resumes for Thursday and Friday customers (garbage, recycling, yard waste).
  • Mon/Tue/Wed customers: This week’s missed pickup (including yard waste) will be collected on your regular day next week, starting Mon, Nov. 9.

Customer Convenience Centers (CCC)

  • Wed, Nov. 4: All five CCCs are open today and will close when they reach capacity.
  • From Thu, Nov. 5 (normal schedule):
    • Gifford CCC, 4901 41st St, Vero Beach: Open
    • Winter Beach CCC, 3955 65th St, Vero Beach: Open
    • Roseland CCC, 7860 130th St, Roseland: Open
    • Oslo CCC, 950 1st Pl, Vero Beach: Closed Wed & Thu
    • Fellsmere CCC, 12510 County Road 512, Fellsmere: Closed Wed & Thu

Please avoid flooded roads and stay safe.

More Info: Solid Waste Service Update for Wednesday, November...

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