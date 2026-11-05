⚠️ Trash & recycling schedule changes Nov 4–6

🚧 Trash & recycling changes for Nov 4–6 in Indian River County Here’s the latest solid waste update as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:15 PM: Landfill Indian River County Landfill, 1325 74th Ave SW , is open (since 11:00 AM ).

, is (since ). There is still standing water on Oslo Rd and 74th Ave SW. Do not drive through flooded areas. Curbside collection (WM) Wed, Nov. 4: No curbside collection today.

today. Thu–Fri, Nov. 5–6: Full service resumes for Thursday and Friday customers (garbage, recycling, yard waste).

for Thursday and Friday customers (garbage, recycling, yard waste). Mon/Tue/Wed customers: This week’s missed pickup (including yard waste) will be collected on your regular day next week, starting Mon, Nov. 9. Customer Convenience Centers (CCC) Wed, Nov. 4: All five CCCs are open today and will close when they reach capacity .

All today and will . From Thu, Nov. 5 (normal schedule): Gifford CCC, 4901 41st St, Vero Beach: Open Winter Beach CCC, 3955 65th St, Vero Beach: Open Roseland CCC, 7860 130th St, Roseland: Open Oslo CCC, 950 1st Pl, Vero Beach: Closed Wed & Thu Fellsmere CCC, 12510 County Road 512, Fellsmere: Closed Wed & Thu

(normal schedule): Please avoid flooded roads and stay safe.

More Info: Solid Waste Service Update for Wednesday, November...