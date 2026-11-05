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Indian River County
⚠️ Trash & recycling schedule changes Nov 4–6
4 days ago
🚧 Trash & recycling changes for Nov 4–6 in Indian River County
Here’s the latest solid waste update as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:15 PM:
Landfill
- Indian River County Landfill, 1325 74th Ave SW, is open (since 11:00 AM).
- There is still standing water on Oslo Rd and 74th Ave SW. Do not drive through flooded areas.
Curbside collection (WM)
- Wed, Nov. 4: No curbside collection today.
- Thu–Fri, Nov. 5–6: Full service resumes for Thursday and Friday customers (garbage, recycling, yard waste).
- Mon/Tue/Wed customers: This week’s missed pickup (including yard waste) will be collected on your regular day next week, starting Mon, Nov. 9.
Customer Convenience Centers (CCC)
- Wed, Nov. 4: All five CCCs are open today and will close when they reach capacity.
- From Thu, Nov. 5 (normal schedule):
- Gifford CCC, 4901 41st St, Vero Beach: Open
- Winter Beach CCC, 3955 65th St, Vero Beach: Open
- Roseland CCC, 7860 130th St, Roseland: Open
- Oslo CCC, 950 1st Pl, Vero Beach: Closed Wed & Thu
- Fellsmere CCC, 12510 County Road 512, Fellsmere: Closed Wed & Thu
Please avoid flooded roads and stay safe.
More Info: Solid Waste Service Update for Wednesday, November...
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